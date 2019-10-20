comScore

Fox News Correspondent: Kurdish Commander Says Turkey is Continuing Airstrikes Despite Ceasefire

By Connor MannionOct 20th, 2019, 7:41 pm

Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin says a top commander of Kurdish forces in Syria told her Turkey has continued its offensive and is ethnically cleansing the region.

Griffin said Sunday that she spoke with Gen. Mazloum Kobani Abdi, the top commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), by telephone and he asked Trump to recall troops to the region.

According to Griffin, he said Turkey had carried out 15 airstrikes since the so-called ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish forces were announced. Adbi also said Turkish forces “continue ethnic cleansing.”

The general argued the Turkish president deceived Trump in convincing the Americans to destroy Kurdish fortifications.

In an interview with NPR, Abdi had said the “peace deal” lauded by Trump was a non-starter for his side.

