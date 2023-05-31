Fox’s Peter Doocy And Jean-Pierre Banter About How Nice It Is To See Each Other Again — Then Go At It Over Biden Schedule

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy bantered about how nice it was to see each other again before going at it over President Joe Biden’s campaign schedule.

Jean-Pierre noted at Tuesday’s press briefing that it was the first time she had seen Doocy since the president’s trip to Japan, which resulted in some cutesy banter that was immediately followed by Doocy trying to push KJP about Biden’s campaign schedule despite her Hatch Act-related objections:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Go ahead, Peter. I haven’t seen you since Japan.

PETER DOOCY: Nice to see you again.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Oh, yeah. I’m sure. (Laughs.)

PETER DOOCY: You can say it’s nice to see me too.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: It’s nice to see you, too, Peter.

PETER DOOCY: It’s been more than a month since the re-election announcement. Is President Biden going to hold a campaign event ever?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, I will say this to you, Peter: As you know, we follow the rule of law here. We believe in following the rule of law as it relates — hold on — as it relates —

PETER DOOCY: I’m not asking you to weigh in on the impact of an election —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m — I’m about —

PETER DOOCY: — just his schedule.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m — I’m —

PETER DOOCY: You’ll have to schedule around rallies.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m — I’m about to answer your question here. As it relates to anything that — that is connected to the campaign, any rallies, any events, any — any endorsement, anything that is connected to the 2024 re-election, that is not going to certainly come from here. That is going to come from his campaign or the DNC — and/or the DNC.

PETER DOOCY: So you can’t say if he will be campaigning for re-election.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m just not going to comment from here

PETER DOOCY: Okay.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: — on 2024 re-election.

PETER DOOCY: Another story.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: The Hatch Act does exist.