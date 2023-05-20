Jean-Pierre Bristles When Fox’s Peter Doocy Asks ‘Why Doesn’t President Biden Trust VP Harris’ To Lead Talks

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre objected when Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked “Why doesn’t President Biden trust Vice President (Kamala) Harris to lead” debt limit negotiations in his absence.

President Joe Biden is currently attending the G7 summit in Japan as part of a trip that had to be cut short due to ongoing negotiations over the debt limit and the federal budget. The VP traveled to Los Angeles Friday to speak about maternal health outcomes and maternal mental health.

At a press briefing Friday in Hiroshima, Japan, Jean-Pierre bristled at Doocy’s premise that the debt limit negotiations reflect a lack of trust in the VP, pointing out her ongoing involvement on the issue:

PETER DOOCY: Thanks, Karine. So, the last time that we got this close to a debt ceiling default, President Obama deputized his Vice President to lead the negotiations. Why doesn’t President Biden trust Vice President Harris to lead these negotiations —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well —

PETER DOOCY: — while he’s in Asia?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, I disagree with your — the premise of your question. The President does — does —

PETER DOOCY: She’s in Los Angeles.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well — well, let me —

PETER DOOCY: She could be at the Capitol. Why isn’t she?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: The President entrusts the Vice President, as we all know, as we have stated many times.

She — she was in the meeting that — with the congressional members that occurred very recently, right before the President left for Japan. She has been in regular conversations, as well, and has been in — in conversations with the President. He has taken her consult and listened to her advice, as he always does on many issues. This is one of many issues. And so, that has not changed.

And I think you actually said something that is incredibly important: The President has been there before. Right? He has dealt with these types of negotiations, these types of conversations before. He knows how this all works. This is not new to him.

And this is why he is optimistic. And this is why these conversations are going to continue and he’s going to stay on top of them.