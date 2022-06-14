Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy bluntly asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre whether or not President Joe Biden will run for reelection in 2024.

At Monday’s press briefing, Doocy concluded his questioning of Jean-Pierre with the abrupt query, which prompted a careful but clear response designed to fit comfortably within the confines of the Hatch Act:

MR. DOOCY: Okay. And then, quickly, is the President running for reelection? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: He has — first of all, let’s — let’s reset for a second. I cannot talk about elections. I cannot be a political analyst from here or — you know, or the midterms or anything like that, or including 2024. The President, as you know, has been asked that question many times, and he has answered it. His answer has been pretty simple, which is: Yes, he’s running for reelection. I’m — I can’t say more than that.

As Jean-Pierre pointed out, President Biden has publicly reaffirmed, many times, that he will run for reelection in 2024 with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate.

In March, President Biden — who is not constrained by the Hatch Act — Biden not only confirmed he’d be running in 2024, he also talked a little trash about potential rival and defeated 2020 opponent former President Donald Trump.

At a NATO press conference,

Der Spiegel Brussels Bureau Chief Markus Becker told Biden that “there are widespread concerns in Europe that a figure like your predecessor, maybe even your predecessor himself, might get elected president again,” and asked “So, are there any steps, anything you’re trying to do and NATO is trying to do here, these days, to prevent what you’re trying to do becoming undone two years from now?”

After a lengthy windup, the president said that in the “next election, I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me.”

But Doocy’s renewal of the question coincides with a new round of speculation prompted by a New York Times article entitled “Should Biden Run in 2024? Democratic Whispers of ‘No’ Start to Rise.”

In fact, within an hour or so, Doocy’s question was featured in a Fox News package about that same article.

Watch above via The White House and Fox News.

