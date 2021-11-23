Jen Psaki Ends the ‘Suspense’ When Asked if Biden Will Run in 2024 During Air Force One Briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki ended whatever suspense surrounded President Joe Biden’s potential reelection bid when she was asked about the subject during an Air Force One briefing.

Psaki briefed reporters aboard Air Force One Monday en route to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden celebrated “Friendsgiving” with service members and military families as part of the “Joining Forces” initiative.

During that gaggle, a reporter noted that “Over the weekend, there were reports that President Biden was telling allies that he is going to run for reelection in 2024,” and asked “Can you confirm? Is he going to run in 2024? Is he telling staff that?”

Psaki delivered the “scoop,” replying “He is. That’s his intention.”

The bombshell comes days after ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos asked Vice President Kamala Harris whether Biden has told her he will run for reelection in 2024.

Harris gave a lengthy answer that amounted to saying they have more important things to do and say.

That was followed shortly by reporting that Biden has tried to quell this sort of speculation by reassuring insiders that he will run.

But all of the speculation follows a very high-profile exchange several months ago in which Biden publicly announced his intention to run again.

In March, Biden was asked “have you decided whether you are going to run for reelection in 2024? You haven’t set up a reelection campaign yet, as your predecessor had by this time.”

Biden joked “My predecessor needed to. My predecessor. Oh God, I miss him,” then added “the answer is yes. My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation.”

Asked if Harris would be his running mate, Biden replied “I would fully expect that to be the case. She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner. She’s a great partner.”

Watch above via The White House.

