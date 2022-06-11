‘It Can’t Be Biden’: Democrats Express Increasing Alarm Over 2024 Prospects as Country ‘Completely Falling Apart’

Democrats are “quietly worrying” about their 2024 chances with President Joe Biden running again causing “deep concern,” according to a Saturday report from the New York Times.

While some Democrats were open about their feelings on 79-year-old Biden’s leadership, most spoke anonymously about their increasing fears, the Times noted. Interviewing more than 50 Democratic officials — “from county leaders to members of Congress” — reporters Reid J. Epstein and Jennifer Medina wrote that many are “doubting” the president’s “ability to rescue the party” citing both his advanced age and a number of issues that have put a strain on the administration, like record inflation.

Shelia Huggins, a North Carolina lawyer who is a member of the Democratic National Committee, had no fear of putting her name next to her concerns, saying simply that the party’s nominee in 2024 “can’t be Biden.”

“Democrats need fresh, bold leadership for the 2024 presidential race,” Huggins said. “That can’t be Biden.”

Another Democratic National Committee member, Steve Simeonidis, said the country is not on the right track and Biden should announce he is not seeking reelection after the midterm elections this year.

While Biden’s poll numbers have been consistently dropping, some supporters insist it is the Democratic Party that has not supported his agenda enough or worked to sell the right “narrative” to the public.

“The narrative needs to shift, and that can only happen with a powerful echo chamber combined with action in Congress on remaining priorities. The American people feel unsettled,” Cristóbal Alex, a former advisor to Biden and deputy cabinet secretary in the White House, said.

Texas Democratic State Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who won a primary runoff for a House seat last month, meanwhile acknowledged the frenzy and concern among Democrats.

“Democrats are like, ‘What the hell is going on?'” Crockett said. “Our country is completely falling apart. And so I think we’re lacking in the excitement.”

Read the full New York Times report here.

