Fox’s Peter Doocy Draws Laughs At Briefing By Asking If Biden Would Wear ‘Shorts and a Hoodie’ To Work

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy drew laughs when he asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden would “ever show up to an official meeting wearing shorts and a hoodie?”

The Senate, at Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s direction, has relaxed dress code rules to allow Democratic Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman to wear his trademark outfit.

Fetterman responded to GOP critics defiantly, writing, among other things, “If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week.”

At Friday’s White House press briefing, Doocy asked Jean-Pierre to draw on Biden’s decades of service in the Senate and as VP in order to weigh in on the change:

PETER DOOCY: There are some new relaxed standards in town. Would President Biden ever show up to an official meeting wearing shorts and a hoodie? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: You’ve — you’ve — I’m assuming you’re talking about the Senate when you say “relaxed standards.” PETER DOOCY: He was in the Senate for a long time. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I know, but I’m just — PETER DOOCY: He used to be the president of the Senate. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I just want to make sure we’re clear what you’re talking about here. PETER DOOCY: Does he think these are appropriate changes? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: You — you know the President. You’ve seen him. You’ve seen him for the past — as vice president, as senator. He — he dresses better than — than most of us here. (Laughs.) And so, I’ll just leave it at that. I’m not going to comment on how Senate is running their business and the decision that they’re — made. That is — that is up to them. PETER DOOCY: And then — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: That is not for us to decide or speak to.

Watch above via The White House.

