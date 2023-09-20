Fetterman Lashes Out at ‘Jagoffs in the House’ Amid Dress Code Furor, Vows to Wear Suit if Gov’t Shutdown is Averted

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) took his mockery of his wardrobe critics to a new level in a statement about what would get him to wear a suit in Congress more often.

“If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down and fully support Ukraine,” said Fetterman, “then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week.”

If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week. — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 20, 2023

For the past few days, Fetterman’s casual style has been a recurring point in the conversations about Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s newly-implemented rule change to relax the Senate floor’s dress code. Critics have railed against this by accusing Fetterman of lowering the standard on public officials, though so far he’s been shrugging off the outrage, along with the renewal of his body double conspiracy theory.

Fetterman has called out his critics by saying they’d rather bash him over his clothes instead of dealing with more important issues facing the country. As it were, Fetterman got to have it both ways on Wednesday, for his statement was sent out while he presided over the Senate, still in his casual clothes.

Sen. Fetterman presides over the U.S. Senate pic.twitter.com/U97wfFJQDy — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 20, 2023

The senator later joked about how his clothes have yet to blow up the planet.

Fetterman says he “felt a tear in the time continuum” after presiding over the Senate without a suit “The world didn’t spin off its axis” pic.twitter.com/It2PCqrizQ — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 20, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com