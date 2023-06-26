George Santos Brags House Republicans Want Him to Co-Sponsor Bills For His ‘Notoriety’

Disgraced Rep. George Santos (R-NY) claims other House Republicans want to use him for notoriety.

The claim came during a Sunday interview for CBS New York’s The Point with Marcia Kramer where Santos got candid about his work in Congress. A clip from the exchange began circulating on Twitter via Patriot Takes.

“I know that you’re friends with Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. How do you build relationships in Washington and who would you say are your friends that you could count on if you went to them and say, ‘Hey, I need your support on a bill,'” host Marcia Kramer asked.

“Look, it’s about, you know, you wash my hand, I wash your hand. I support your bill. You support my bill,” Santos said.

“A lot of people come to me for support for co-sponsorships because they know it’ll get attention and they’re trying to get their bill notoriety. Right?” Santos added.

Kramer noted that Santos was referring to his “notoriety” as a good thing.

“Well, that’s how you can turn lemons into margaritas as I said earlier. Use it for something positive,” Santos replied.

“You’re using your notoriety to be a lawmaker?” Kramer asked.

“You have to — you work with what you have in DC, whether — if it’s your deep connections in the establishment, whether it’s the ability to get coverage on the media, whether it’s your ability to go on a platform and tweet something and millions of people see it at the same time, whether they agree or disagree with you, at least it’s out there now. Now it’s a conversation point. So I need to use that to my advantage, because that’s the best way I can represent my district,” Santos concluded, noting that he doesn’t like his notoriety but he tries to turn it into an asset.

Watch above via The Point with Marcia Kramer on CBS New York.

