Jennie Stejna, a 103-year-old woman living in Massachusetts, celebrated her coronavirus recovery with one of her favorite beverages: an ice-cold Bud Light.

Stejna was the first in her nursing home to test positive for the virus. Her family was prepared to say their goodbyes as her conditions worsened, but she is now the first resident in her home to recover.

“She always had that feisty fighting spirit,” Stejna’s granddaughter Shelley Gunn told the Easton Journal. “She didn’t give up.”

The hospital staff rewarded her with a Bud Light to celebrate beating the coronavirus, as she wasn’t able to enjoy her favorite drink while she was sick.

“This feisty old Polish grandmother of ours officially beat the coronavirus,” Gunn’s husband, Adam Gunn, added.“We’re truly very thankful.”

The Gunn family had recently moved to Easton from Seattle, Washington when Stejna tested positive, and luckily, they were able to take their daughter Violet to visit her great-grandmother before lockdowns were put in place.

With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]