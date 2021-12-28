BREAKING: Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Dies at 82

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) died Tuesday at the age of 82.

The Nevada Independent reported the news Tuesday evening that the long-serving iconic former Senate Democrat had passed away. No details about his death were immediately available.

Megan Messerly, reporting for the outlet, wrote:

Harry Reid, who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the most influential state and national leaders, died at home on Tuesday, sources confirmed to The Nevada Independent. He was 82. Additional details were not immediately available. Reid was thought to be nearing the end of his life when he underwent surgery in 2018 for pancreatic cancer, which has one of the lowest survival rates. Last summer, however, Reid announced that he underwent an experimental surgery and was declared in “complete remission” and cancer-free. Over more than three decades of service in Congress, Reid earned a reputation for fighting relentlessly to protect his home state and everyday Americans. As Senate Democratic leader for a dozen years, he played an instrumental role in passing the Affordable Care Act and shepherding through Congress pivotal economic recovery legislation in the wake of the Great Recession.

Current Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) honored Reid in a statement he put on social media.

Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I’ve ever met He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor & the middle class He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day pic.twitter.com/8T9PiD7vY4 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 29, 2021

“Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I’ve ever met,” Schumer tweeted. “He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor & the middle class.”

Schumer added, “He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com