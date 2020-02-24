Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault, and acquitted on other counts in his New York trial Monday.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul faced five counts: predatory sexual assault, criminal sexual assault in the first degree, predatory sexual assault, rape in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

He was found guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Six women testified that Weinstein sexually assaulted them, but the charges were related to two of them: Miriam Haley, who said Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in his Manhattan apartment in 2006, and Jessica Mann, who said he raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

Aside from the New York trial, Weinstein has also been charged with 2013 attacks on women in Los Angeles.

This story is breaking and will be updated…

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]