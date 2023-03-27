The press conference for the shooting at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee was hijacked by a woman who identified herself as a mass shooting survivor, making an impassioned plea gun control laws.

Monday morning, seven people were killed, including the 28-year-old female shooter at the Covenant Presbyterian Church preschool and elementary school. As our Sarah Rumpf wrote earlier:

Three children and three adults were confirmed dead by Nashville PD, as well as confirming that the shooter had engaged with the police and was dead. Neither the victims nor the shooter have been identified yet.

The press conference updating the media on the developing story was taken over by a woman who said she survived the Highland Park parade shooting last July 4.

“Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cover all of these mass shootings? I’m from Highland Park –” the woman said, before her audio briefly cut out.

When her audio returned, she explained she was in Nashville on a “family vacation with my son, visiting my sister-in-law.”

“I have been lobbying in DC since we survived a mass shooting in July,” she said, likely referencing the Highland Park July 4th parade shooting in 2022.

“I have met with over 130 lawmakers. How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them? Gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens. It has overtaken cars — assault weapons are contributing to the border crisis and fentanyl. We are arming cartels with our guns and our loose gun laws and these shootings and these mass shootings will continue to happen until our lawmakers step up and pass gun safety legislation,” she added.

The unidentified woman referenced the shooter as a teenager, we now know the female shooter was 28.

“I’m pretty sure this was an unsecured weapon that this teenager got ahold of. We can’t even pass gun safety — like safe storage laws in this country to protect kids from getting hold of weapons that they shoot each other with!” she said before cameras cut away and Fox News anchor John Roberts took over.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com