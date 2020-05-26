Adam Smith, the husband of Reopen North Carolina leader, said he is “willing to kill people” to fight against government imposed shutdown orders amid the coronavirus.

“But are we willing to kill people? Are we willing to lay down our lives?” he asked in a Facebook Live video. “We have to say, ‘Yes.’ We have to say, ‘Yes.’ Is that violence? Is that terrorism? No, it’s not terrorism.”

“I’m not trying to strike fear in the hearts of people by saying, ‘I’m going to kill you,'” he added. “I’m gonna say, ‘If you bring force, we’re gonna bring force. If you bring guns, we’re gonna bring guns. If you’re armed with this, we’re going to be armed with this:'”

Here is the Adam Smith #ReopenNC video where he talks about being willing to kill. That begins about 10:20 in: https://t.co/YnlZd6ypHv — Jeremy Gilchrist (@jgilchristmusic) May 25, 2020

Smith deleted the video from his personal Facebook page, but his wife Ashley Smith reposted it to the ReOpenNC page, which describes itself as “a peaceful action group,” according to the Charlotte Observer.

“Maybe you agree with him and maybe you don’t, but we have nothing to hide,” Smith wrote. “This group is built on the Constitution and that includes free speech and the second amendment. He is simply stating to protect his family and our freedom he is willing to take up arms like our forefathers did.”

The group has continued to protest outside of NC Gov. Roy Cooper’s mansion, despite the fact that the state has entered phase two of their reopening plan.

Ashley Smith was arrested for not obeying lockdown orders during a protest in April:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]