House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) clapped back at Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D-MN) Thursday over his tweet claiming he did not see any so-called Bernie Bros being rude, mean or “bad.”

Scalise, who was shot by a supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), noted he could “think of an example.”

A debate around whether or not Sanders supporters are more extreme or harsh than those of other politicians has raged in the Democratic primary, and the Vermont senator defended his followers at Wednesday night’s Democratic debate.

“I have never seen @BernieSanders supporters being unusually mean or rude,” Ellison tweeted after the debate Wednesday night. “Can someone send me an example of a ‘Bernie Bro’ being bad. Also, are we holding all candidates responsible for the behavior of some of their supporters? Waiting to hear.”

Scalise — who was shot in 2017 by Sanders supporter James Hodgkinson during practice for a Congressional baseball game — tweeted back, “I can think of an example.:

