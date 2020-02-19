Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) fired back at former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, on the debate stage Wednesday night, calling out his supporters who have made ugly remarks on Twitter (referred to as “Bernie Bros”). Senator Elizabeth Warren also joined in to take a swipe at Sanders over his supporters.

Sanders would denounce the supporters who have turned to ugly attacks on the social media site.

“I’ve said many times before, we are all responsible for our supporters, and we need to step up. That’s what leadership is all about. But the way we are going to lead this country and beat Donald Trump is going to be with a candidate who has rock-solid values and who actually gets something done. When Mayor Bloomberg was busy blaming African-Americans and Latinos for the housing crash of 2008, I was right here in Las Vegas, literally, just a few blocks down the street, holding hearings on the banks that were taking away homes from millions of families.” Warren stated on Bernie’s supporters.

Sanders then fired back at Warren billing the nasty remarks from “Bernie Bros” as a small segment of supporters, adding that he disowns the ones who make “ugly remarks.”

“We have over 10.6 million people on Twitter, and 99.9% of them are decent human beings, are working people, are people who believe in justice, compassion, and love. And if there are a few people who make ugly remarks, who attack trade union leaders, I disown those people; they are not part of our movement. Let me also say, what I hope my friends up here will agree with, is that if you look at the wild west of the Internet, talk to some of the African-American women on my campaign,” Sanders stated on the debate stage.

Sanders then directed people to go to Twitter to look at the verbal attacks made towards female staff members on his campaign.

“And find the vicious, racist, sexist attacks that are coming their way as well. So I would hope that all of us understand that we should do everything we possibly can to end the viciousness and ugliness on the Internet. Our campaign is about issues. It’s about fighting for the working families and the middle class. It is not about vicious attacks on other people,” Sanders continued.

Buttigieg then stepped in and asked why it was especially the case among Sanders supporters to launch the ugly attacks on the senator’s Democratic rivals.

“But at a certain point you’ve got to ask yourself, why did this pattern arise? Why is it especially the case among your supporters,” the former South Bend mayor questioned.

“I don’t think it is especially the case, by the way,” Sanders responded.

“That’s just not true,” Buttigieg fired back.

“No. If you want to talk to some of the women on my campaign, what you will see is the most ugly sexist, racist attacks that are — I won’t even describe them here, they’re so disgusting. Let me say something else about this, not being too paranoid,” Sanders stated.

Buttigieg then tossed back the blame on Sanders, adding that the senator from Maine must “accept some responsibility.”

“I think you have to accept some responsibility and ask yourself what it is about your campaign in particular that seems to be motivating this behavior more than others. Because in order to turn the page on the Trump era, we’re going to need a president, not just a candidate who can win but a president, who moves forward,” Buttigieg concluded.

Amy Klobuchar then stated they could address the problem if the party were to nominate a woman as the Democratic nominee.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

