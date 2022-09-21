‘I’m Not Going to Retire in the Classic Sense’: Fauci Hints At Post Retirement Plans, Wants to Inspire ‘Younger Generation of Scientists’

Dr. Anthony Fauci is inching closer to his December retirement but now the NIH director is saying that he won’t be retiring in the “classic sense.”

In a sit-down interview at The Atlantic Festival, Fauci spoke with Deputy Editor of The Atlantic, Ross Andersen.

The conversation centered largely on Fauci’s career and his 54 years of experience as the director of the NIH.

As the event drew to a close, Andersen asked the question that has been on everyone’s mind… What comes next for Fauci?

Back in August, Fauci announced that he would leave his post with the NIH in December to pursue his “next chapter.”

Wednesday, the doctor hinted that his future, post-retirement, could see him writing articles or lecturing. But his main focus, he assured, would be inspiring the next generation of medical professionals.

“I don’t know exactly what venue, first of all, I’m not gonna retire — as my wife so accurately says, ‘Don’t even think about that.’ I’m gonna rewire as it were. She’s very smart lady and tells me that it’s gonna be — I’m not gonna retire in the classic sense. I’m stepping down from the federal government,” he said.

“But what I would like to do is say — somebody who has been through what I’m through, how can I further contribute to society, both domestic and global society,” Fauci added.

The 81-year-old doctor said he still has a few years ahead of him to make an impact.

“So I look at what I’ve done and I say at my age, although I think I looked pretty spry and energetic at my age, I have a few more years to do something while I’m still energetic. I still have all my smarts and I’m still relatively healthy,” he said.

“I’ve been at the NIH for 54 years. I’ve directed the largest research institute for infectious diseases in the world for 38 years. What can I contribute? I think what I can contribute is the benefit of my experience to hopefully inspire the younger generation of scientists and would-be scientists so that you might stimulate them to want to pursue a career in science and in medicine,” Fauci added.

He expressed hope for more medical students to be called to public service.

“Perhaps some of them will feel they may want to enter public service the way I have and the way many of my colleagues have. If I can do that by writing, by lecturing, by traveling, whether I write articles or books or whatever, to get people to be inspired. I think that that’s probably the best way to spend the next couple of years before I’m too weak to do anything,” he concluded.

Listen above via The Atlantic.

