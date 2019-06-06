Fox News’ Laura Ingraham took several swipes at Democrats’ use of children as “pathetic political props” and also engaged in culture-war mocking of liberal restaurant policies, all while broadcasting her show on location from a Normandy cemetery for nearly 10,000 fallen D-day soldiers.

Ingraham did several segments tied to the 75th anniversary of D-Day, but then near the end of her show, with rows and rows of military gravestones in the background, Ingraham and her cultural correspondent Raymond Arroyo took aim at Democrats and chuckled at the precocious questions some kids have been asking that party’s 2020 candidates.

“It’s time for seen and unseen segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day,” Ingraham said, cueing up a segment where she unironically decried “kids being used as pathetic political props.”

Laughing loudly in response to a clip about an exchange between former Vice President Joe Biden and an 11-year-old asking about Trumps’s impeachment, Ingraham said “kids say the darnedest things” before delivering her verdict on such forced ideological signaling.

“I have an idea, let kids be kids for a while before they get to swim in the toxic soup of what we do?” she added, giggling throughout, with thousands of silent war dead arrayed behind her.

Then, Arroyo launched into a segment deriding some restaurants that are moving toward more gender equity in their serving policies. ” Rising for a lady is apparently out. Now there is a new trend that emerged last summer and picking up steam. Restaurants are saying goodbye to soft sexism,” Arroyo explained, prompting a guffawed “What?!” from Ingraham. “In Chicago’s Tied House, it omitted the idea of ladies first, eliminated language like ladies and gentlemen and they no longer serve in order of gender performance.”

“What is that?” Ingraham added, clearly pouring derision on the phrase “gender performance.”

