Attorney General Merrick Garland had a message for Russian oligarchs on Wednesday amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: We’re coming for you.

In an address at the Justice Department, Garland said:

The Justice Department will continue to work alongside our international partners to hold accountable those who break our laws, threaten our national security, and harm our allies. Our message to those who continue to enable the Russian regime through their criminal conduct is this: It does not matter how far you sail your yacht. It does not matter how well you conceal your assets. It does not matter how cleverly you write your malware or hide your online activity. The Justice Department will use every available tool to find you, disrupt your plots, and hold you accountable.

The DOJ announced it has indicted Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev for sanctions violations.

According to the DOJ, Malofeyev hired former Fox News producer Jack Hanick “to work for him in operating television networks in Russia and Greece and attempting to acquire a television network in Bulgaria.”

Furthermore, according to the department:

Malofeyev also conspired with Hanick and others to illegally transfer a $10 million investment that Malofeyev made in a U.S. bank to a business associate in Greece, in violation of the sanctions blocking Malofeyev’s assets from being transferred. Along with the indictment, the United States issued a seizure warrant for Malofeyev’s U.S. investment. Malofeyev remains at large and is believed to be in Russia.

