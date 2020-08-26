Jacob Blake Lawyer Reacts to New Shooting Video on CNN: Do You See Anything to ‘Justify Shooting Jacob 7 Times?’

Blake family attorney Patrick Salvi Sr. reacted to new video of the police shooting that has paralyzed Jacob Blake and led to unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, anchor John Berman asked Salvi for an update on Blake’s condition, now three days after he was shot in the back at least 7 times in front of his children.

Salvi told Berman that Blake underwent surgery overnight to stabilize his spine, and that the full extent of the damage from the shooting won’t be known for some time.

“But you can imagine being shot at point-blank range, at least seven times, including into the vertebral body and into the spinal cord, it’s going to cause severe damage, and in addition to the other organs in hos body, his stomach, his liver, intestine, just catastrophic injuries, unfortunately. Which, you know, you’re going to expect when someone shooting you seven to eight times at point-blank range,” Salvo said.

He also said that police have still not given the officer’s explanation for shooting Blake.

Berman then played new video of the shooting, taken from another angle, that shows Blake, unarmed, slowly and calmly walking to his car before being shot in the back.

“It is chilling, and remember there are children in the car there,” Berman said of the clip, then asked “But does that video illuminate anything to you?”

“No, I don’t think so,” Salve said. “I mean do you see really anything on the video that would in any way justify the shooting of Jacob seven times as he’s going towards his car? Remember his three little children are in the car.”

“And there really isn’t anything seen or any account of anything that Jacob did that would even come close to justifying the use of deadly force,” Salvi continued. “Not only the use of deadly force, but seven shots. Completely unacceptable. And they are going to have to give Justice to Jacob, and the intent of the legal team is to prosecute that and have Jacob compensated in addition to the children.”

