Jake Tapper Uses Horrifying Images from the Holocaust to Condemn Trump’s GOP Enablers, Including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kevin McCarthy

“It has been a good few weeks in the United States for anti-Semites and those who support Nazism,” said Jake Tapper. “A sentence I never thought I would say.”

That was how Tapper began a stunning closing monologue on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday. In a blistering five-minute commentary, the CNN anchor condemned former President Donald Trump’s Republican enablers for refusing to denounce Trump’s dinner with anti-Semites Nick Fuentes and Ye. Tapper took particular aim at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — noting that the latter shared a stage with Fuentes at a White supremacist conference earlier this year

“She, of course, remains a member in good standing of the House Republican Conference, whose leader, Kevin McCarthy, is now refusing to make even the most tepid criticism of Donald Trump for dining with these Holocaust deniers,” Tapper said.

He then added that McCarthy claimed Trump denounced Ye and Fuentes four times.

“Donald Trump has never condemned Nick Fuentes or Kanye West,” Tapper said. “He hasn’t done it once, much less the four times Kevin McCarthy claimed.”

Tapper then got personal by invoking a family member, his great uncle Edwin — who died fighting against anti-Semitism as a warrant officer and tail gunner with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“He was shot down and killed by the German Luftwaffe on June 22nd, 1943,” Tapper said. “He was only 22. He was killed, along with around 800,000 service members from Canada and the United States and the UK and Australia and elsewhere.

“The greatest generation that we so proudly herald, except of course, at moments like these, when politicians and others besmirch their memories by refusing to clearly condemn the evil and the tolerance of that evil that they gave their lives to stop.”

The CNN anchor then invoked the Holocaust and displayed some horrifying images.

What are we talking about tolerating here? Anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial. Pure evil. The evil off camera in this photo: See the little kid there on the left side showing the other kids the flower, see that kid? These are Hungarian Jews in 1944. And unbeknownst to them, they were waiting to be killed. They were about a hundred or 200 meters away from gas chambers. These are images from inside those concentration camps where Jews, after years of being demonized by Nazis whose lies were first tolerated and then subsumed by politicians and the public, Jews were ghettoized and then rounded up and slaughtered. Along with millions of Roma, gays, Catholics and others.

“This is what my Uncle Edwin and hundreds of thousands of Americans gave their lives to stop,” Tapper said in closing. “This and the tolerance of the evil ideology behind it is what apparently too many politicians in the United States are unable to muster the courage to condemn in clear and unequivocal ways. Whom are you afraid of alienating?”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com