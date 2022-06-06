Jan. 6 Committee Planning Prime Time ‘Blockbuster Investigative Special’ With Help From Ex-ABC News President: Report

A new report says the House January 6th investigative committee is taking steps to turn their first public hearing into a major spectacle with all the production add-ons of prime time television.

Axios’ Mike Allen reported Monday that former ABC News President James Goldston — known for overseeing Good Morning America and Nightline — has been working with the Jan. 6th committee as an “unannounced adviser.” Allen reports that Goldston is helping the committee prepare a large scale multimedia presentation for their hearing on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET, and Allen likened the endeavor to the formulation of a “blockbuster investigative special.”

“[Goldston] plans to make it raw enough so that skeptical journalists will find the material fresh, and chew over the disclosures in future coverage,” Allen wrote. “He wants it to draw the eyeballs of Americans who haven’t followed the ins and outs of the Capitol riot probe.”

The committee announced the hearing last week by saying they will unveil “a summary of our findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.” The hearing is expected to feature a mix of witness testimony, pre-produced videos, surveillance footage, and other materials related to the violent attempt by former President Donald Trump’s supporters to revolt against his election defeat.

The Axios report goes on to say the committee has access to White House photographs “that have never been seen publicly,” plus the release of new surveillance footage during the hearing. Republicans are expected to try counter-programming the hearing by painting it as an illegitimate, partisan anti-Trump event.

