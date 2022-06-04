Stefanik Claims Jan 6 Hearing Will Be Moment to ‘Shine’ for MAGA Republicans, Touts Counter Programming Media Bookings

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is touting counter programming by Republicans to Thursday night’s January 6 committee hearing, which is set to air in primetime on Thursday evening.

Speaking to Breitbart News, Stefanik claimed the moment will be one for Republicans to “shine,” despite the committee’s investigation centering around former President Donald Trump and numerous allies and their alleged role in the Capitol riot last year.

“[Democrats] are doubling down looking for any desperate attempt to try to change the narrative. But look, the American people are smart. They see through this, they want a Congress that’s focused on the issues that matter to them,” Stefanik said, citing current crises Congress should instead be focusing on like inflation and supply chain shortages.

Stefanik said Trump is directly involved with creating a conservative media blitz to provide “rapid responses” to anything said at the committee hearing, which is sure to involve plenty of negative comments about the former president.

“We’re working very closely with President Trump and his team with [House Minority] Leader Kevin McCarthy, with [Rep.] Jim Jordan, and really all of the House Republicans will be pushing back in a rapid response fashion,” she said.

While the primetime slot for the hearing will likely bring far more eyeballs to the proceedings, Stefanik claimed Republicans “are going to shine in this moment,” with “lots of media bookings” already set as counter programming to the hearing.

“You will see us all over the airwaves, we will be setting the record straight,” the congresswoman said. “We will be telling the truth to the American people sharing the facts and also really pointing out how unprecedented and unconstitutional and illegitimate this committee is.”

The January 6 committee said they will be presenting their findings on Thursday evening.

“The Select Committee will hold a hearing to provide the American people with a summary of our findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” the group tweeted.

Listen to Stefanik’s full interview below via Breitbart News.

