Jan. 6 Committee to Hold First Televised Hearing Next Thursday During Prime Time

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will hold its first public hearing on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

The committee made the announcement in a Thursday tweet, writing, “The Select Committee will hold a hearing to provide the American people with a summary of our findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.”

🗓️ Thursday, June 9th at 8:00pm The Select Committee will hold a hearing to provide the American people with a summary of our findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 2, 2022

“The committee has interviewed dozens of witnesses behind closed doors so far, including the former Attorney General William Barr, who sources say met with house investigators for more than two hours yesterday,” CNN’s Jim Sciutto said after reporting on the news.

According to CNN, the first hearing will be a general overview of the panel’s 10-month investigation. It will include previously unseen material documenting the Capitol insurrection. Additional information about witnesses the committee plans to call will be released next week.

The committee will also “receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power,” the committee said in a statement.

“What’s so important here is the timing is everything. The decision to put this in prime time puts on full display, Jim, the idea they want as many eyeballs on this as possible because it’s the court of public opinion,” explained CNN’s Laura Coates. “It’s not a criminal trial. The legislative branch is not going to put any of these people on trial. They may refer others for a criminal prosecution, but they have a legislation function here, in trying to codify, and deter, and prevent.”

While the witness list has not been released, Poppy Harlow noted that former Mike Pence chief counsel Greg Jacob, former federal Judge J. Michael Luttig, and former Pence chief of staff Marc Short have been called to testify by the committee.

