Jan. 6 Rioter Who Stormed Capitol Hunting ‘Pieces of Sh*t’ Lawmakers Gets 4 Years in Federal Prison Instead

A man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol last Jan. 6 with the intent to hunt “pieces of shit” lawmakers will spend the next four years in federal prison.

Matthew Bledsoe, traveled to Washington, D.C. from Tennessee to protest the certification of the 2020 election. He was caught on video entering the building through a broken window.

Among other statements uttered by a fiery Bledsoe, he yelled, “Where are those pieces of shit at?”

The man never encountered any lawmakers. But when he appeared for sentencing Friday before a federal judge, he did receive a lengthy term behind bars.

According to NBC News, Bledsoe claimed during his trial he was unaware he was disrupting the certification of a presidential election. He was also among a crowd of people who yelled, “Nancy! Nancy!”

He contended he was unaware he was joining others who were looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, who handed down the sentence, did not believe Bledsoe.

“You knew what was going on,” the judge said. “It’s hard to reconcile the image of you today, Mr. Bledsoe, with the image of you on that tape… Your words, your actions, that day were clear.”

Howell could have given Bledsoe a lengthier sentence, but NBC reported the judge declined:

The government sought 70 months — more than 5.5 years in federal prison — for Bledsoe, saying that he “made self-serving statements that minimized his participation and conduct in the unprecedented attack on the Capitol.” But Howell said sentencing Bledsoe to 70 months, the guidelines’ minimum for Bledsoe, would create a sentencing disparity with other Jan. 6 cases given his conduct that day, and instead sentenced Bledsoe to 48 months.

Bledsoe apologized for his actions before he was sentenced when he said his emotions clouded his judgment.

