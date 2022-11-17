January 6 Committee Drags Mike Pence for ‘Misrepresenting’ Probe To Sell Books

January 6 Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson and Vice-Chair Rep. Liz Cheney tore into former Vice President Mike Pence for “misrepresenting” the probe while he promotes his book in TV interviews.

On Wednesday, Pence told CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan in an interview that “Congress has no right to my testimony,” and confirmed he won’t testify.

“It’s inconceivable to me that one party would appoint every member of a committee in Congress,” Pence said.

Shortly thereafter, Thompson and Cheney released a statement praising Pence for not insurrectioning, dragging him for “misrepresenting” the committee, and setting the record straight:

“The Select Committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly in our engagement with Vice President Pence, so it is disappointing that he is misrepresenting the nature of our investigation while giving interviews to promote his new book. “Our investigation has publicly presented the testimony of more than 50 Republican witnesses, including senior members of the Trump White House, the Trump Campaign, and the Trump Justice Department. This testimony, subject to criminal penalties for lying to Congress, was not ‘partisan.’ It was truthful. “Every member of the Select Committee supported the creation of an independent bipartisan commission. After initially supporting such a commission, Leader McCarthy withdrew his support and the bipartisan plan to create the commission was defeated by Republicans in the Senate. The Select Committee was formed only after the proposal for an outside commission was defeated. “Leader McCarthy had the opportunity to nominate five members of the Select Committee. Speaker Pelosi initially accepted three of those nominees and invited Leader McCarthy to propose two others. Rather than doing so, McCarthy chose to withdraw all his nominees and refused to participate at all—so that he could make the false claim that the Committee was entirely one-sided. This was a cynical choice by Mr. McCarthy. In fact, both the Vice Chair and Representative Kinzinger are Republicans. “The Select Committee has consistently praised the former Vice President’s refusal to bow to former President Trump’s pressure to illegally refuse to count electoral votes on January 6th. But his recent statements about the Select Committee are not accurate.”

Pence responded to the committee during a CNN “Town Hall” event by saying the same thing at greater length, and shrugging off the facts that moderator Jake Tapper offered for clarification.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com