A new report says Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and ex-White House senior adviser, will appear before the January 6th Committee in a matter of days.

ABC News reports that multiple sources close to the Jan. 6 panel say Kushner will appear virtually before the committee this week. The report comes as the committee has been negotiating with Ivanka Trump, Kushner’s wife and daughter to the former president, in an effort to secure her cooperation with the investigation.

Mrs. Trump was with her father at the White House on the day his supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol, and numerous reports have said she was among those who beseeched her father to call off the violence. Kushner was flying back to Washington on January 6th after a trip to Saudi Arabia, and ABC News, in its new report, cited Jon Karl’s prior reporting that Kushner avoided the White House because he thought he would get in a “fight” with his father-in-law once he returned.

As the Jan. 6 Committee prepares to talk with Kushner, new reports indicate they are also planning to ask Ginni Thomas — the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — for an interview. This interview is likely to gravitate around her text messages urging former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to keep up Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com