A new report says the January 6th Committee is likely to reach out to Ginni Thomas — the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — for an interview about her correspondence with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

CNN reports that a source close to the committee says Mrs. Thomas is one of several people the committee may ask for a deposition. While Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) was previously reported as reluctant to subpoena Mrs. Thomas for fear of tarnishing her husband, CNN’s report indicates Cheney is among the panel members who believes they should interview Thomas after her text exchanges with Meadows were revealed.

Mrs. Thomas is a known conservative activist who recently admitted she attended the January 6th rally in Washington D.C. which led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Thomas said she left the rally before former President Donald Trump spoke at the event, and she denied having ties to the rally organizers.

While Thomas insists that she keeps her affairs away from her husband, her claims have come under scrutiny amid the news that she was texting Meadows, urging him to help overturn the 2020 election, and pushing QAnon conspiracy theories. One of Thomas’ texts alludes to “a conversation with my best friend,” and CNN notes that Thomas and her husband are known to call each other “my best friend” in public.

The entanglement between Mrs. Thomas and Meadows prompted questions of whether Justice Thomas has a conflict of interest that necessitates his recusal from cases involving the 2020 election. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) called for Thomas’ recusal on Sunday, saying “the entire integrity of the Court” depends on it.

