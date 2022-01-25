Jen Psaki Bristles When Peter Doocy Tries to Rephrase Her Answer on School Mask Mandates: ‘That’s Actually Not What I Said’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki objected when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy tried to rephrase her reply to a question about school mask mandates.

At Monday’s press briefing, Doocy asked Ms. Psaki about school boards who are trying to reinstate mask mandates that were rescinded by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Doocy cited the lawsuits, and asked “So who does the President think knows best for students: school board members or parents?”

Psaki replied that President Joe Biden “believes that public health officials have the best guidance on what we can all do to protect ourselves, including teachers, administrators, and students.”

She reminded Doocy that school decisions are handled at the local level and that according to science, “masks reduce transmissions in school. They are a proven tool that helps keep students and teachers safe from COVID. And they can thus help keep schools open and safe.”

Psaki also cited officials in Texas flouting public health guidelines and asked “Why is that? I think that has more to do with politics than it does with public health.”

Doocy cited Youngkin’s order and asked “So if a parent wants to send their school — their kid to school with no mask, should that child be allowed to go to school and be in class?”

Psaki repeated the administration’s advice that schools “abide by public health guidelines and follow public health guidelines.”

“And it’s about keeping an entire community safe. And those are the decisions that are being — that people should focus on making,” Psaki said.

“And just so that it’s crystal clear for anybody watching: You guys think that ultimately, in this conflict between school board members and parents, the school board members should have more of a say in what a child —” Doocy said before Psaki cut him off.

“That’s actually not what I said,” Psaki interrupted.

“I think everybody should abide by public health guidelines, not just to keep their own kids safe but keep their school community safe, whether it’s teachers, classmates, administrators, others in schools,” Psaki said.

