Jen Psaki Trashes Josh Hawley for Pushing Putin ‘Talking Points’ in Blistering Briefing Room Attack

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trashed Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for “parroting Russian talking points,” and said he “not aligned” with “American values.”

At issue is a letter that Hawley sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken recommending the U.S. end its support for Ukraine’s admission to the NATO alliance, writing that the world has changed since 2008 and “This Administration’s support for Ukraine’s membership in NATO defies these realities.”

“The United States has an interest in maintaining Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. And we should urgently deliver to Ukraine assistance it needs to defend itself against Russia’s military buildup and other threats. Our interest is not so strong, however, as to justify committing the United States to go to war with Russia over Ukraine’s fate,” Hawley wrote.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, Associated Press White House correspondent Zeke Miller asked Psaki about Hawley’s letter.

“Senator Hawley is out with a statement today, saying that the president should take NATO membership off the table for Ukraine and it wasn’t in the US interest to do that,” Miller said, and asked “Do you think that sort of rhetoric or a sort of position by a U.S. senator right now is helpful in this showdown between the West and Russia?”

Psaki lit into Hawley, telling Miller “Well, if you are just digesting Russian misinformation and parroting Russian talking points, you are not aligned with long-standing, bipartisan American values, which is to stand up for the sovereignty of countries like Ukraine, but others, their right to choose their own alliances, and also to stand against very clearly the efforts or attempts or potential attempts by any country to invade and take territory of another country.”

That applies to Senator Hawley, but it also applies to others who may be parroting the talking points of Russian propagandist leaders,” Psaki said.

Watch above via C-Span.

