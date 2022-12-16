Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Trump NFT Announcement: ‘It’s Like QAnon Meets QVC’

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel isn’t one of the 45,000 people who purchased former President Donald Trump’s NFT cards, but called those who did the “dumbest and most gullible Americans ever to walk the planet Earth.”

On the Thursday night edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, he branded the cards as “QAnon meets QVC.”

Kimmel played the video Trump released to launch the cards, which the former president had teased as a “major announcement.”

“Trading cards,” Kimmel laughed.

“And not even real trading cards — digital trading cards. Which is another way of saying nothing. At least last time you got a red hat. Now he’s selling you nothing. It’s literally Cards Against Humanity,” Kimmel said, referencing the popular game.

The announcement from Trump continued to play.

“Each card comes with an automatic chance to win amazing prizes like dinner with me,” Trump said. “I don’t know if that’s an amazing prize, but it’s what we have. I’m also doing Zoom calls, a one-on-one meeting, autographing memorabilia, and so much more. We’re doing a lot.”

“You’re doing a lot,” Kimmel laughed. “I can see that. Did you know you used to be President of the United States? It’s true.”

Kimmel blasted the price for the cards, all of which were being sold for $99.

“Buy one and you will join a very exclusive community –” Trump said.

“Of the dumbest and most gullible Americans ever to walk the planet Earth,” Kimmel replied.

The video continued. “Go to CollectTrumpCards.com and buy your Trump digital trading cards right now before they are all gone and they will be gone,” Trump said.

“Can you be gone too?” Kimmel asked.

“Oh, look at this. It’s like QAnon meets QVC. It really is. I know we say this is crazy a lot, but this is crazy. He’s selling NFTs like a crypto bro,” Kimmel joked.

“By the way, we already have Donald Trump trading cards. They’re called subpoenas. You know, the timing too is — it’s astonishing. It’s like three days after that FTX guy got arrested for fraud, Trump said, ‘Now is the time to get into the imaginary baseball card market,'” Kimmel laughed.

Watch above via Jimmy Kimmel Live.

