Former Vice President Joe Biden marked the fifth anniversary of the Charleston, South Carolina church massacre on Wednesday, calling it “hate unbridled” and “a poisonous expression of white supremacy that still infects our nation and many of our institutions.”

Adding that it was also an expression “of the dangers we face is a society if we don’t root out this corrosive and deadly ideology,” Biden said he saw “the very best” in America but that “grace alone” was not enough. He also referenced the weeks of unrest following the May death of George Floyd.

“In the weeks of peaceful protest, civil actions taking place, in cities and towns of every size in this state and every other state across the country. People are keeping their eyes focused on how dangerous it is, how much danger it is to live a life of a black or a brown-skinned person in this country. And Americans are out there marching, notwithstanding the fact that they are in the middle of — we’re in the middle of a pandemic. That’s how critical they think it is.”

A total of nine people were killed when 21-year-old Dylann Roof entered Charleston’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in 2015 and began indiscriminately firing on parishioners. Biden named one of those — Clementa Pinckney — as a friend of his. Other victims included Cynthia Hurd; Susie Jackson; DePayne Vontrease Middleton-Doctor; Tywanza Kibwe Diop Sanders; Daniel Lee Simmons, Sr.; Sharonda Coleman-Singleton; and Myra Singleton Quarles Thompson.

Roof was sentenced to death in January 2017 on federal hate crime and murder charges but is in the process of appealing his sentence.

