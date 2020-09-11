Joe Biden Talks Trump Debate Smack at Fundraiser with Bon Jovi: ‘I Know How to Handle Bullies’

During a fundraiser headlined by rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had some choice words about the prospect of debating President Donald Trump.

On Thursday night, the Jersey-bred rocker kicked off a virtual fundraiser with an acoustic version of “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” then thanked Biden supporters for tuning in, according to pool reports.

The former VP then joined the program, and following brief remarks, took questions submitted by New Jersey residents and read by Governor Phil Murphy.

Biden was asked about debating Trump, and the ex-veep expanded on his previous expressions of confidence to predict what he might expect from Trump. From pool reporter Dan Bush of PBS:

The second and final question to Biden concerned the presidential debates, and how he was preparing to take on Trump. “I’m looking forward to getting on the debate stage with Trump and holding him accountable. I think I know how to handle bullies. We’ll find out,” Biden said. Biden went on to say that he planned to focus on the facts, his agenda, and pointing out promises Trump made but has failed to fulfill, and would try to steer clear of a shouting match with the president. “I hope I don’t get baited into getting into a brawl with this guy,” Biden said, adding that there was “a lot more I can say” but that he didn’t want to reveal more of his strategy. “It’s going to be hard because I predict he’s going to be shouting” and trying to interrupt throughout the debates, Biden said.

Bon Jovi returned to close the fundraiser with an encore of “Someday I’ll Be Saturday Night.”

Biden has consistently expressed eagerness to debate Trump, while Trump and his campaign have repeatedly and falsely claimed that Biden is trying to avoid debating the president.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]