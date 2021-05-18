comScore Joe Rogan Says 'Straight White Men' Will be Silenced

Joe Rogan Says ‘Straight White Men’ Will be Silenced if They Don’t Fight Wokeness

By Rudy TakalaMay 18th, 2021, 1:15 pm

Joe Rogan said “straight white men” were going to be silenced if they continued to “capitulate” to their detractors.

“You can never be woke enough,” Rogan said in an interview with comedian Joe List. “That’s the problem. It keeps going. … And if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it will eventually get to, ‘Straight white men are not allowed to talk.’ Because it’s your privilege to express yourself where other people of color have been silenced throughout history.

“I’m not joking,” Rogan said. “We’ve just got to be nice to each other, man. And there are a lot of people who are taking advantage of this weirdness in our culture, and then that becomes their thing. Their thing is calling people out for their privilege, calling people out for their position. So, you know, it’s f*cking crazy times.”

The comments aroused social media on Tuesday, with Rogan’s supporters arguing that he had a valid point, and some critics suggesting they wouldn’t mind if his prediction turned out to be correct.

