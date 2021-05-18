Joe Rogan Says ‘Straight White Men’ Will be Silenced if They Don’t Fight Wokeness

Joe Rogan said “straight white men” were going to be silenced if they continued to “capitulate” to their detractors.

“You can never be woke enough,” Rogan said in an interview with comedian Joe List. “That’s the problem. It keeps going. … And if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it will eventually get to, ‘Straight white men are not allowed to talk.’ Because it’s your privilege to express yourself where other people of color have been silenced throughout history.

“I’m not joking,” Rogan said. “We’ve just got to be nice to each other, man. And there are a lot of people who are taking advantage of this weirdness in our culture, and then that becomes their thing. Their thing is calling people out for their privilege, calling people out for their position. So, you know, it’s f*cking crazy times.”

The comments aroused social media on Tuesday, with Rogan’s supporters arguing that he had a valid point, and some critics suggesting they wouldn’t mind if his prediction turned out to be correct.

Can Joe Rogan point to one day in American history where straight white men shut the fuck up? If you start the clock in 1787 they’ve had roughly 85,500 opportunities to give it a rest for A DAY, and have never ONCE let the goddamn Earth spin without offering an opinion. https://t.co/ZsIwzZnmCT

— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 18, 2021

Well @joerogan is right, it’s open season on straight white men and y’all need to stop bowing to the mob. Stop apologizing for being straight white men! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 17, 2021

When guys like Joe Rogan say they won’t be allowed to speak, what they means is “I’m used to being the oppressor, and I haven’t ever questioned it, so other people getting more rights feels like an attack on me” — Read Mutual Aid by Dean Spade (@JoshuaPotash) May 18, 2021

They already can’t. Fight back dammit! I can’t fight this fight for you.https://t.co/rgo53ldYwB — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) May 17, 2021

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]