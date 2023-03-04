JUST IN: Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails in Ohio

Another Norfolk Southern train has derailed in Ohio, CNN reported on Saturday.

CNN Newsroom anchor Jim Acosta said that the derailment happened near the town of Springfield, just one month and one day after the toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

Acosta noted that this second derailment happened mere hours after the NTSB chairman had said that another such derailment was possible.

According to CNN correspondent Polo Sandoval, there were no injuries reported or hazardous materials were believed to be on board, and so far, there was “zero indication” that this derailment was connected to what happened in East Palestine.

Norfolk Southern has confirmed that one of its freight trains derailed on Saturday, with about 20 of the train’s roughly 212 cars leaving the tracks while traveling south outside of Springfield. Company representatives were on their way to the scene to assess the “absolute disastrous scene,” which had “heavily impacted” nearby Ohio state route 41, creating a “cleanup mess” and “headache,” said Sandoval.

CNN also interviewed a witness to the derailment, Shawn Heaton, who described how the train cars “started coming off and going sideways and collapsing on each other.”

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

