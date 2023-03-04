‘I Hope Fox Doesn’t Turn Off’: Trump Teases Network During CPAC Speech

Former President Donald Trump teased Fox News during his Saturday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference by repeating his 2020 election fraud conspiracy theories and wondering aloud if the network would turn away.

Trump has been critical of Fox News and Rupert Murdoch recently, blasting the media mogul over revelations about executives and hosts questioning the claims about the election that were being pushed on the network. The revelations came out of court filings in a Dominion defamation suit against the network, but Fox has accused Defamation of “cherry-picking” quotes and denied wrongdoing.

Trump makes no apologies for his belief the 2020 presidential election was stolen, despite there being no proof for the widespread fraud he constantly mentions.

On Saturday at CPAC, he promoted to his Truth Social followers that Fox would be covering his speech, despite his recent criticism of the network.

During his speech, the former president railed against the numerous legal battles he’s currently fighting, including probes into his handling of classified documents and his promotion of election fraud conspiracies ahead of the January 6 Capitol riot.

“What the hell did you get me into? I didn’t know the word subpoena, I didn’t know the word grand jury, those words, grand jury. I didn’t know they want to lynch you for doing nothing wrong. I didn’t know they want to lynch you for doing a great job,” Trump told the CPAC crowd.

Trump claimed his success in polls — he was fresh off of winning the CPAC straw poll — is what is driving legal action against him.

“And every time the polls go up higher and higher, the prosecutors get crazier and crazier. We got to stop these guys. They say, ‘we have to stop Trump now. We got to stop him now because we can’t stop him at the ballot box,'” Trump said.

He then boasted he did better in 2020 than in 2016, hoping Fox wouldn’t cut his feed — they did not.

“They tried that in 2016. How did that work out? Not too good,” Trump said. “We actually, I have to say this, I hope Fox doesn’t turn off, but we did much better in 2020 than we did in 2016.”

Watch above via Fox News.

