‘PERRY-WHO?’ Surprise Third-Place Finisher in CPAC Straw Poll Perry Johnson Jokes About His Lack of Name Recognition

Former President Donald Trump easily won the CPAC straw poll on Saturday, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a distant second..and some guy named Perry Johnson came in third.

“Who the [bleep] is Perry Johnson?” was a commonly tweeted sentiment as the straw poll results were released, with Trump getting 62%, DeSantis getting 20%, Johnson getting 5%, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 3%, and several other contenders with one percent or a fraction of a percent.

Here is the CPAC straw poll: Trump at 62% followed by DeSantis at 20%. Somebody named Perry Johnson came in third. pic.twitter.com/EiSfiW0Imp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 4, 2023

Johnson is a Republican businessman from Michigan who built his wealth through Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc., which conducts quality control reviews and other certifications for industrial businesses.

The Bloomfield Hills resident attempted to run for his state’s GOP nomination for governor in 2022 but was disqualified from the ballot for falling short of the 15,000 signature requirement and thousands of the signatures he submitted were found to be fraudulent.

He announced he was launching a presidential campaign on Thursday, just a few hours after he had spoken at CPAC. According to NBC, Johnson “did not directly mention his presidential campaign” during his CPAC remarks.

Michigan businessman Perry Johnson won 5% in the 2024 CPAC president straw poll: "I am pro-life. I am pro Second Amendment. I am pro-freedom."pic.twitter.com/sPZr4o0JaQ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 4, 2023

Johnson had run an ad during the Super Bowl touting what he calls his “Two Cent Plan to Save America,” which criticized wasteful spending by Democrats.

My Super Bowl ad is here! Have you seen it? My #TwoCent plan to save America from @JoeBiden & @AOC's reckless spending is simple. Our fat, bloated gov't is making everyday living unaffordable, but if we cut just 2% of our discretionary spending, our nation will be back on track! pic.twitter.com/QAq9HKIRoI — Perry Johnson (@PJQualityGuru) February 14, 2023

Politico’s Meridith McGraw noted that Johnson had “set up shop” at CPAC this week, and seemed to have made some sort of impact, springing him to a surprise third place.

After the straw poll results were announced, Johnson posted a tweet showing a photo of him during his CPAC speech with the caption “PERRY-WHO? Perry Johnson Places 3rd in CPAC Straw Poll,” and writing that he “couldn’t be more thrilled to have earned the votes of so many conservatives.”

🚨Did you hear? 🚨I placed third in the @CPAC straw poll for president! After formally announcing my campaign to be your next president on Thursday, I couldn't be more thrilled to have earned the votes of so many conservatives. My #TwoCents Plan will save not only the American… https://t.co/DnT52B25d4 pic.twitter.com/2FNT5HAjSW — Perry Johnson (@PJQualityGuru) March 4, 2023

