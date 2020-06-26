Florida reported 8,933 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a staggering single-day number that brings the total number of coronavirus positives in Florida to 122,960.

New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, saw its highest number of new cases on April 14, with 11,571.

Florida cases have reportedly skyrocketed for young people, with the median age of those who tested positive falling from 65-years-old in March to 35-years-old last week.

“What we’ve seen, particularly over the last week, is a real explosion in new cases amongst our younger demographics,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Half of these positive tests are in that 34 and under age group, and the bulk of the tests that we are seeing are really the 25- to 34-year-olds.”

“They represent the largest share of all positive tests by a pretty decent margin for anyone throughout the course of the pandemic,” he claimed.

According to Axios, coronavirus cases have been significantly increasing over the past week in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Florida.

There have also been increases in California, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, and Deleware.

The few states which have had a decrease in cases include North Dakota, South Dakota, Indiana, Alabama, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, and Connecticut — which saw its cases fall 53 percent.

