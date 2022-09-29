JUST IN: Trump-Appointed Judge Cannon Grants Request Sealing Affadavit to Protect FBI Agent From ‘Threats and Harassment’

Trump-appointed District Court Judge Aileen Cannon has just ruled on a motion that the Justice Department says is necessary to protect an FBI agent from potential “threats and harassment.”

Cannon is the judge who ruled that a special master be appointed to review documents seized during the FBI to search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home, and enjoined the Justice Department from using the documents in its investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act. Part of that ruling has since been overturned.

This week, Counterintelligence and Export Control Section (CES) of DoJ’s National Security Division Deputy Chief Julie Edelstein filed a motion asking ” to file under seal one document, the United States’ Affidavit Regarding Detailed Inventory (the “Affidavit”), which is made pursuant to the Special Master’s Case Management Plan (DE 112).”

The reasons for the request included:

In a hearing on September 20, 2022, the Special Master gave permission for the government to redact the name of the FBI Supervisory Special Agent making the Affidavit. On September 26, 2022, the government filed on the public docket a Notice of Filing that attached the redacted version of the affidavit and indicated it had filed a motion to seal the unredacted version (DE 116).1 The proposed sealed document is the unredacted version of the Affidavit. The redaction sought here will protect the identity of an FBI agent working on this investigation. This limited sealing is necessary because a number of the government personnel working on this investigation have, once their identities have been revealed publicly, been subject to threats and harassment.

On Thursday, Judge Cannon ruled on the motion, in the Justice Department’s favor. Cannon wrote:

THIS CAUSE comes before the Court upon Defendant’s Renewed Motion to File Affidavit Under Seal [ECF No. 122]. The Motion seeks leave to file under seal an unredacted version of the minimally redacted Affidavit that has already been filed on the docket [ECF No. 116-1]. The Court has reviewed the Motion and is otherwise duly advised. Accordingly, it is hereby ORDERED AND ADJUDGED as follows: 1. Defendant’s Renewed Motion to File Affidavit Under Seal [ECF No. 122] is GRANTED.

2. On or before September 30, 2022, Defendant shall file under seal the unredacted version

of the Affidavit [ECF No. 116-1].

3. The seal will remain in place until further order of the Court. DONE AND ORDERED in Chambers at Fort Pierce, Florida this 29th day of September, 2022

The Department of Justice has seen an increase in threats since the Mar-a-Lago raid.

