Sean Hannity Rails Against Politicization of Hurricane Ian, Proceeds to Do Exactly That

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity railed against the politicization of Hurricane Ian – only for him and his guest panel to turn around and do exactly that.

“Just simply tell the truth that the president is and has been for a long time a cognitive wreck and our country is facing crises on multiple fronts as a result, although, according to the Left, [President Joe] Biden cannot be held liable for any disaster,” said Hannity on his show on Wednesday. “According to them, every crisis is caused by climate change. Naturally this week, they were once again politicizing even the weather. We’ve had hurricanes all throughout our history but this one is, of course, has to be politicized.”

Soundbites of left-wing media politicizing the storm were then played.

“Can you tell us what this is and what effect climate change has on this phenomenon?” asked CNN anchor Don Lemon on Tuesday.

“We could come back and talk about climate change at a later time,” replied acting National Hurricane Center Director Jamie Rhome. “I want to focus on the here and now.”

“Listen, I’m just trying to get to, you said you want to talk about climate change but what affect does climate change have on this phenomenon that’s having now because it seems the storms are intensifying,” said Lemon. “That’s the question.”

“I don’t think you can link climate change to any one event,” responded Rhome.

“This is exactly what climate scientists have been warning about for a long time and now we get to see it up close,” said CNN’s Bill Weir on Wendesday, reporting from Punta Gorda, Florida.

“This is the quote from Gov. [Ron] DeSantis about climate change: ‘I am not in the pews of the church of the global warming leftists,’” said The View co-host Joy Behar on Wednesday. “This is what he thinks about climate change and now his state is getting hit with one of the worst hurricanes that I think we will ever see.”

Hannity then brought on his guests: Fox News contributors Lara Trump and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) and former senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

Lara Trump immediately politicized the response to the storm and brought up the November elections:

Well, of course the Democrats and their marketing arm, the mainstream media, never let a good crisis go to waste and, of course a life-threatening hurricane, as you just mentioned, is no different. We know exactly why they’re doing this Sean. We are headed towards a midterm election where they are desperate to get their base inspired in any way possible because they have failed epically on every possible front for the American people. So they’re now trying to claim that one of the quietest hurricane seasons in 30 years is somehow due to climate change. I’m still trying to connect the dots there. By the way, this was a big hurricane, it was a Category 4 storm.

After citing powerful hurricanes in 1984 and 2005, Trump said “somehow trying to draw together the fact that we have a big powerful hurricane and convincing people that climate change is something they need to drop everything and run to the polls and vote on Nov. 8 for, of course, totally ridiculous.”

Hannity, who called Trump’s analysis “a great point,” also went down the political route:

Climate alarmism is on full display every day isn’t it? Because when Joe Biden became president, we were paying a little over $2 a gallon for gasoline, gas prices on the rise again, $5.75 average in California, it’s double the price per gallon than when Donald Trump was president. Donald Trump got us to energy independence. We were a net exporter of energy by the time he left office. Now we have a president, because of this climate alarmist worldview religious cultism I would call it, it caused us to abandon energy independence. Joe has been begging OPEC numerous times to increase production. He met with the pariah nation in Saudi Arabia begging them to increase production. They pretty much declined his request. Then he’s trying to make a deal with the Iranians wanting to report Iranian oil and make the mullahs rich again. That doesn’t seem smart or going to the thug dictator murderer in Venezuela, sending an emissary, and the entire time we have more energy resources than all of these countries combined and it would be good for national security, it would create high-paying career jobs, it would lower the inflation rate, lower the price at the pump, lower the price to deliver goods to every store that we’ve purchased products in. Why aren’t we doing that? Why are they buying into this?

Huckabee blasted the “religion” on the Left over climate change. He also slammed Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) for saying that the Inflation Reduction Act, as Huckabee put it, “would have a real impact on hurricanes.”

Hannity again blasted Biden “dividing half the country” by calling out what he calls “MAGA Republicans” and his agenda record of high gas prices and the Southern Border crisis.

“They can’t defend the record, they can’t defend open borders, they can’t defend rampant crime. They can’t defend rampant inflation,” said Miller. “They can’t defend empty store shelves where you can’t get baby formula. So they’re using the politics of demonization.

“They’re accusing Republicans of being fascists and bigots and enemies of the state, abhorrent slanders, unforgivable libels, and it is gross and unseemly to suggest that Republicans are responsible for hurricanes?”

Miller even claimed that Biden’s “brain is so shot.”

With homes and other places destroyed, this is not the time to be playing politics. If only Hannity and his guests practiced what he himself lamented.

