Fox News Reports ‘Significant Increase in Death Threats’ Against Garland, Wray, and FBI Agents – After Network Hosts Bashed Them Over Mar-a-Lago Raid

Fox News reported the country’s top law enforcement officials have experienced a “significant increase in death threats” since the FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s home.

On Monday, agents reportedly retrieved documents Trump improperly took with him to his Mar-a-Lago estate upon leaving office. Some of the materials are believed to be classified.

In response, conservatives have reacted with unbridled fury, with Fox News hosts leading the charge. The network’s on-air talent has repeatedly slammed Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, accusing them of “weaponizing” federal law enforcement against not just Trump, but all conservatives.

“This is some third-world bullshit right here,” Fox News host Dan Bongino declared on Monday. He also called for “hearings” and a “total house cleaning at the top of the DOJ and FBI.”

“Mark the date, folks,” he said. “Remember the date I told you this. You’re not going to recognize your country if you don’t fix this and stat.”

Meanwhile, Laura Ingraham called for the government to be purged.

“When we get power back, it’s time to hold everyone accountable: the military leadership, the civilian leadership, the civil service, those in Congress who’ve abused their power,” she said on Monday. “All of them have to be held accountable. All of them.”

She also hosted a guest that night who stated it’s time to “dismantle the FBI into a thousand bits.”

Fox News host Mark Levin went so far as to claim the search at Mar-a-Lago is “the worst attack on this republic in modern history.”

For his part, host Jesse Watters claimed – without offering any proof – the FBI planted evidence at Trump’s estate. Watters also told viewers, “I’m angry. I feel violated. The whole country feels violated. It’s disgusting. They’ve declared war on us and now it’s game on.”

Also, Sean Hannity stated on his show that the “DOJ is now being used as a weapon against Biden’s top political rival.”

On Wednesday, Fox News reported that threats against Garland and Wray, as well as rank-and-file FBI agents, have increased substantially since Monday.

Reporter David Spunt noted the Department of Justice is keeping with tradition by not commenting on an ongoing investigation, but noted “this case is extraordinary” and said that as the boss, Garland could speak on the matter.

Spunt then reported about the growing death threats:

At the same time though, there are growing concerns about his safety, also the safety of FBI director Christopher Wray, and FBI agents across the country following Monday’s search of Mar-a-Largo. Authorities are monitoring social media posts and they’re spotting a significant increase in death agents aimed at agents, Wray, and Garland. These threats continues at a steady pace online. FBI/DOJ security procedures are not made public. Both Garland and Wray travel with armed security but still, Fox is told there are discussions right now to potentially increase the security for both men.

