Kamala Harris Believes Even Those Who Stood with Trump Against Covid Precautions Should Get Vaccine First

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that even Republican Senators who stood with President Donald Trump as he misled on the coronavirus and attacked mitigation measures should get the Covid vaccine first, as a way to encourage a skeptical public to do the same.

Amid widespread consternation at scenes of GOP senators who backed Trump and stonewalled coronavirus relief for months jumping the metaphorical line for the vaccine, The ReidOut host Joy Reid asked the VP-elect to weigh in on the outrage.

During their interview Monday night, Ms. Reid praised President-elect Biden for being vaccinated in public “as a message to the country,” and telling Harris that “people want you to get the vaccine, they want to see the incoming administration get it because you’re going to be moving into what is essentially a sick building, a White House that is a hot spot.”

“But there’s a lot of question, a lot of anxiety out there that people who stood with Donald Trump when he messaged against taking precautions, when he modeled bad behavior, and they followed him right down that rabbit hole pushing to the front of the line and getting the vaccine. You know, the Marco Rubios of the world, the people who’ve enabled the bad behavior,” Reid said, and asked “How do you feel about some of these Republican politicians being at the front of the line for the vaccine?”

“Honestly Joy, I want that everyone gets it,” Vice President-elect Harris said, “and we could talk about where they’ve been on the issue, but I hope and I believe that anybody who’s in a position of leadership right now should be urging all Americans, again regardless of their party affiliation, should be encouraging them that when it is their time that they get this vaccine.”

“Harris went on to say that “The reality is that it is literally about saving lives. It is literally about saving life,” and that she and Biden will make equitable distribution of the vaccine their “highest priority.”

“I hope that all of those people who you are speaking of understand it is their responsibility, I dare say they’re more responsibility, to understand that the American people deserve just what they got, which is to have that vaccine and have it distributed in a way that everyone regardless of where they live can get it,” the VP-elect concluded.

Watch the clip above via MSMBC.

