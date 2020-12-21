President-elect Joe Biden publicly got the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

The vaccine rollout began just last week, and frontline workers have starting getting vaccinated. In Washington DC, many legislators received the vaccine, and this past Friday Vice President Mike Pence publicly got it as well.

“We owe these folks an awful lot,” Biden said, commending the scientists and frontline workers who got the job done.

He even gave credit to the Trump administration for the success of Operation Warp Speed, saying, “I think the administration deserves some credit getting us off the ground, Operation Warp Speed.”

The president-elect added that he wants to reassure people there’s nothing to worry about and that they should be able to take the vaccine with confidence in the efforts that went into the development.

“I hope people listen to all the experts,” he added, “talking about the need to wear masks during this Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Wear masks, socially distance, and if you don’t have to travel, don’t travel. It’s really important because we’re still in the thick of this.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

