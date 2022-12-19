Karine Jean-Pierre Insists the Pending Removal of Title 42 Doesn’t Mean Border is Open

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insists that despite the reversal of Title 42 expected this week, in no way does it mean America’s borders are open.

The Trump-era policy that saw migrants turned back at the border under the guise of pandemic risk is set to expire Wednesday and raises new concerns that more migrants will attempt to seek asylum in the U.S.

On the Monday press briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked by a reporter about the administration’s message to hopeful migrants from various countries currently making their way to the southern border.

“Again, I stated this to Steve, and I’ll say this again. The fact that the removal of Title 42 is happening in just a day or two doesn’t mean that the border is open,” Jean-Pierre said.

“It just doesn’t mean that. When Title 42 goes away, we will go back to Title 8, which allows for a process to make sure that people can have their own asylum claims heard, and those who do not have a legal basis to remain will be quickly removed,” she said.

“That doesn’t change the process that we have been moving forward with since day one of this administration,” she added.

She reassured that the White House was working with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in sending a surge in assistance to the border.

“In plain English to migrants who might be thinking about it. What should they do after Wednesday?” the reporter asked again.

“I just laid that really clear. It would be wrong to think that the border is open. It is not open. And I just want to be very, very clear about,” she repeated.

Watch above via Washington Post on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com