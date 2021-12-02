MSNBC’s Katy Tur on Thursday lamented Americans “politicizing” Covid-19 as a reporter for the network lauded Europe for making it “virtually impossible for people to have normal lives.”

“Administration officials I’ve talked to now say they are doing everything they possibly can given GOP opposition to mandates,” reporter Heidi Przybyla told Tur, before claiming that “public health experts” sided with Democrats and pointing to Europe as an example to follow.

“If you look across the pond, much of the European Union is making it virtually impossible for people to have normal lives, go to restaurants, get on a plane, go to an entertainment venue unless you are vaccinated,” Przybyla said. “Just today, Katy, we’re seeing Germany talking about a potential nationwide vaccine mandate,” she added. “You compare that with what’s happening on the hill right now with Republicans threatening a shutdown over vaccine mandates … and you question what are the other mandate levers that exist for this administration.”

The United States Constitution prohibits a federal vaccine mandate akin to the German mandate Przybyla referenced, advising that powers “not delegated to the United States by the Constitution” “are reserved to the States respectively.” President Joe Biden attempted to pass a mandate by fining companies that refused to require their employees to become vaccinated, but even that rule was blocked by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which called it “fatally flawed.”

Tur voiced her agreement with Przybyla, saying, “It is incredible [the] lengths this country will go to politicize an issue, even one of public health.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

