Kyle Rittenhouse suggested on Monday that he will sue media outlets over their coverage of his recent trial.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse was acquitted last month on all charges related to the shootings.

“There’s going to be some media accountability coming soon,” Rittenhouse told Fox News in an interview in Phoenix, where he had received a wild standing ovation on Monday at a conference held by the pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA called AmericaFest.

Rittenhouse was vilified by left-wing media that included some commentators calling him a “white supremacist.”

During the Fox News interview, his second with the network since his highly-watched one with Tucker Carlson following the acquittal, Rittenhouse reiterated his regret being in Kenosha on that Aug. 25 night.

“[With] what I was dragged through and what I had to go through, to facing life in prison, I wouldn’t say it was worth it…hindsight being 20/20,” he said.

Rittenhouse also pushed back against Arizona State University students who called for him to be expelled. He had been a non-degree-seeking student at ASU who has been taking online classes offered through the university.

“I deserve an education like anybody else, and I look forward to attending in the spring,” he said.

