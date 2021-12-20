Crowd Goes WILD as Kyle Rittenhouse Gets Rockstar Intro at Turning Point USA Event: ‘Get Loud’

After Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of homicide in November, his lawyer said that the best course of action would be for his client to “change his name and start his life over.”

Mark Richards, who successfully argued to the jury that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, told Fox News at the time, “He’s very recognizable right now. There’s a lot of people who I don’t think have his best interests at heart, and probably want to make him a symbol of something I don’t think he wants to be necessarily associated with.

Needless to say, Rittenhouse has shown no interest in heeding any of that advice. The 18-year-old has embraced the attention heaped upon him by some conservatives who have lionized him as a hero. He has made numerous appearances on right wing outlets and is even the subject of a documentary with Tucker Carlson titled The Trial of Kyle.

On Monday, Rittenhouse’s conservative ecosystem blitz continued with an appearance in Phoenix at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. In footage capture by AZ Right Wing Watch, the teenager was introduced and received with all the hullabaloo of a rock star. Before Rittenhouse was introduced, the crowd was shown excerpts from Carlson’s documentary.

Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stage at TPUSA’s AmericaFest to thousands of cheering fans chanting his name. He even gets his own Kyle Rittenhouse-themed song to come out to. pic.twitter.com/PD7nkjpQ81 — AZ Right Wing Watch (@az_rww) December 21, 2021

“Get loud, for Kyle Rittenhouse,” said Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, introducing the teenager.

Raucous applause followed. As he walked onto the stage to intro music, hoots and hollers broke out before giving way to chants of “Kyle! Kyle! Kyle!”

As if that weren’t weird enough, some in the audience told AZ Right Wing Watch they were at the event specifically to see Rittenhouse:

The crowd for Rittenhouse was surreal. People near me came to AmFest just to see him, a teen by me couldn’t stop saying “based” once he was on stage. They asked if any of the women in the crowd wanted to go on a date with him & there were loud cheers. Someone had a “kiss me”sign. — AZ Right Wing Watch (@az_rww) December 21, 2021

