Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) on Friday undermined her party’s message on inflation, saying in an interview with CNN that Americans were “very concerned” about it.

“When I’m home in Arizona, I hear, number one, about the price of gas and, number two, about the price of food,” Sinema said. “People are very concerned about the amount they’re spending just to survive every day. And inflation is real.”

“So I want to make sure that if we are crafting legislation, we’re doing it in a lean and efficient way that is fiscally responsible and doesn’t impact things like inflation or make our businesses less competitive,” Sinema added.

The interview came as part of a feature by the network’s Lauren Fox, and was a rare one for Sinema, who is generally elusive to the media. The first-term Arizona senator has been a thorn in the side of congressional Democrats seeking to pass President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” spending proposal.

The plan’s initial call for$3.5 trillion in new spending was pared to $1.75 trillion at the behest of Sinema and another Democratic renegade, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), though the two lawmakers — along with Republicans — have still been reticent to provide their stamp of approval, citing inflation as a top reason for objecting.

A November survey by OH Predictive Insights found Sinema’s approach has created mixed reviews among her constituents. The poll found 42 percent of Arizona voters approved of her job performance, while 45 percent disapproved, a three-point deficit. By contrast, the state’s junior Democratic senator, Mark Kelly, received approval from 41 percent of voters while 48 percent said they disapproved — a seven-point deficit.

Watch above via CNN.”

