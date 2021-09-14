Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder has launched a website for California residents to report any evidence of fraud in Tuesday’s Gubernatorial Recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom. Curiously, however, the language included on the StopCAFraud.com website suggests that Elder realizes that he is likely to lose (as most recent polls confirm) and is preemptively blaming election fraud, even before any votes have been cast.

While most recent polls show Newsom likely to stay in office, the vote has yet to be completed. And stranger results have happened. Nonetheless, Elder’s website already condemns the “twisted results” and asks visitors to the site to sign a petition that demands a special session of the California Legislature to investigate and ameliorate how the vote turns out. Again, this is before any votes have been cast.

The opening language of the site reads (emphasis ours)

They say that in America, there are four boxes of liberty. The soapbox, the ballot box, the jury box, and the ammo box. When we vote we exercise our rights as Californians and as Americans to make our voices heard via the ballot box, having listened to others make theirs heard through the soapbox. We trust in our elected officials to safeguard that ballot box, such that its results will truly reflect our will as Californian’s. However, when those officials, either through laziness or incompetence, allow thieves to steal amidst the dead of night and cheat our ballot box, we can no longer rely on its contents. Will we now have to fight the California jury box, in the hope that the final box — the one most akin to Pandora’s – remains closed? As is the case, we implore you…our fellow citizens…to join us in this fight as you are able, primarily by signing our petition demanding a special session of the California legislature to investigate and ameliorate the twisted results of this 2021 Recall Election of Governor Gavin Newsom.

The site then lists four reasons why Elder’s campaign believes that fraud has taken place, though provides zero links or evidence to support them. Those four reasons are:

1. Voters who cast improperly formed ballots have an advantage over voters who cast their ballots in person, a violation of both the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the US Constitution and the Privileges and Immunities Clause of Article IV of the US Constitution. 2. Instances of undocumented ballots have been discovered prior to the election date of September 14. 3. If the recall election advances to an audit, we must not permit county officials who may or may not have contributed to these discrepancies to conduct the recount themselves instead of allowing independent groups under state control to conduct the recount. Allowing this is tantamount to allowing an alleged criminal to examine the crime scene, or negligent workers at the site of an industrial accident. It is nonsensical. 4. Statistical analyses used to detect fraud in elections held in 3rd-world nations (such as Russia, Venezuela, and Iran) have detected fraud in California resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as governor. The primary analytical tool used was Benford’s Law and can be readily reproduced.

California is among the bluest of blue states. And Newsom only needs simple leadership to stay in office. So however unpopular he may be presented on conservative media, Elder has always had very long odds to unseat the Democratic governor.

The language of this site is consistent with Elder’s position on the election results revealed in an interview with MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff in which he refused to commit to accepting the results of the election. This approach is consistent with that of former President Donald Trump who also preemptively alleged a rigged election in the runs-up to both the 2016 and 2020 elections and of course the follow-up to the most recent election that he lost to President Joe Biden, despite calling him the worst candidate ever.

