Joe Scarborough Blasts Larry Elder’s Refusal to Say He’ll Accept CA Recall Election Results: ‘What Whiners, What Losers’

Joe Scarborough is not impressed by Larry Elder’s hedging on whether or not he’ll accept California’s gubernatorial recall election outcome if he loses.

Morning Joe rolled footage of Elder on Tuesday, showing the right-wing radio host refusing to directly answer the questions of NBC’s Jacob Soboroff when asked if he was committed to accepting the election results. This comes after Elder and others preemptively delegitimized the election by suggesting that if Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is re-elected, it must be because of voter fraud.

“This is what many people feared after Donald Trump stoked the flames about the 2020 election,” Willie Geist remarked. “That Republicans would use that as a model for any election that looked like they were going to lose.”

Scarborough took things up a notch:

What whiners. What losers. I mean, these poor little snowflakes are going around every time it looks like they’re going to lose an election. They say, ‘Oh, the election got stolen! They cheated!’ I mean, seriously? This is elemental. You tell your kids when they are playing a game to play as hard as they can play it and then when the game is over, shake the other team’s hand and be a good loser. And here we have one after another after another Republican just whining.

Scarborough continued by noting that Republican policies are “extraordinarily unpopular” in California, listing off several examples of how “they are on the wrong side of so many issues.” He also accused Republicans of wanting to turn America into a country resembling the authoritarian government of Hungarian President Viktor Orbán.

“That’s what Republicans want across the United States,” Scarborough said. “Elections are only valid if they win.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com